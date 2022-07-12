Central banks have an especially tough wicket to play on right now

The same can happen with the decisions of firms as well. They can either decide to absorb higher input costs or pass them on to consumers. That will generate its own inflation dynamic. A lot depends on the relative bargaining power of wage earners and firms in such a situation. However, a lot also depends on the underlying psychology, or inflation expectations. If participants in an economy, be they households or firms, believe that the current bout of inflation will be brought under control soon, then they are likely to behave as if inflation will be temporary. Their expectations will be stable. Whether they respond quickly to price pressures or decide to show patience depends on the credibility of the central bank. The less the credibility, the more likely that an inflation shock will change behaviour on the ground, and the greater the need for strong action to keep inflation expectations anchored.