CEO salaries as a multiple of median pay vary widely
At the end of the day, any top-level pay package must be ratified by shareholders in an annual general meeting, which is often the clinching argument
CEO compensation has always been impressive in the private corporate sector. In the last two decades or so, there has been a substantial change in how these packages are looked at, with the inclusion of stock options. It is normally believed that once a company’s top management or employees are awarded stocks, they have an incentive to work harder to enhance shareholder value because as profits increase, so does the firm’s market valuation, which in turn benefits everyone. This largely holds in the private sector, though the public sector too runs employee stock option schemes at times. But what about non-stock based compensation?