CEO salaries as a multiple of median pay vary widely

Average employee compensation varies across industries. Typically, companies which are more knowledge-based tend to have higher rewards, compared to those where skill levels are lower. These days, it is mandatory for companies to reveal the ratio of CEO compensation to the median pay of their staff. This is an interesting metric because it shows how much the CEO is valued. There is, however, no norm for this ratio. There was a time when one could talk of the ratio of the highest and lowest paid worker. But this won’t make sense in manufacturing concerns or even services, where there could be a large number of unskilled workers. Hence, while the median is not the best metric, it is still acceptable when talking of how these heads are valued by their companies.