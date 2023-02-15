CEOs need to deal better with the toxic fallout of mass layoffs

At the root of the challenge is that employees interpret layoffs to be what scholars call a “psychological contract violation", which gives rise to resentment and fear. Senior executives need to lead the way in repairing the damage. “Leaders need to get their people together and rebuild the trust that was lost," says George. “A lot of that’s got to be done in person." Staffers would benefit from spending more time in the office, he says, but so would senior executives. “It’s hard to have empathy for your people if you’re in Hawaii and they’re being laid off in downtown San Francisco." People are less likely to quit if they think that HR decisions are fair and not arbitrary—something hard to convey when a CEO has announced a round-number layoff because of “the macro-economic environment." Senior leaders should give a detailed and thoughtful explanation of why these layoffs were necessary—why these particular people or projects had become unaffordable.

