Questioning CEOs serves the agenda of TikTok politicians4 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2023, 11:36 PM IST
Their purpose is often to achieve publicity through grandstanding
Their purpose is often to achieve publicity through grandstanding
Last week former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz went to Washington to appear before Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders’ committee on labour. The week prior, TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew got grilled by the House on data privacy and national security. Expect that it will soon be finance industry bigwigs who get their turn on the Hill answering for the banking crisis. Hauling executives before Congress has long been a grand tradition, going back to the early 1900s—think Andrew Carnegie testifying on anti-trust issues or John D. Rockefeller Jr. on labour conditions. For executives, if done right, it’s a delicate dance of lobbying, diplomacy and public relations.