Questioning CEOs serves the agenda of TikTok politicians

Hearings take on more significance in a divided Congress. With little chance of much legislation getting passed, there are just not that many alternative forums where politicians can push their agendas and messages. For the right, that agenda is centred on its war on “wokeness" and corporations perceived as left-leaning. CEOs can no longer assume they have a pro-business ally in the hearing room who will lob softball questions their way. But it also means that they may well have an enemy: Republicans, once hesitant private-sector watchers, are now making corporations their targets.