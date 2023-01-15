Challengers of Big Tech’s sway on the internet won’t have it easy4 min read . Updated: 15 Jan 2023, 10:48 PM IST
The alternative of an open decentralized internet has gained fresh impetus but faces massive hurdles
Writing about competing visions for the future of the internet in a column at the turn of 2022, I argued that two of the much-hyped contenders, the metaverse and web3, appeared far fetched. It is hard to imagine everyone wearing virtual-reality goggles to engage with the internet, crypto is too complicated, and both are costly ways to access the global network. Last year was somewhere between a wake-up call and a devastating setback for promoters of 3-D metaverses and crypto services, with lower profits, higher interest rates and scandals delivering the due reality checks.