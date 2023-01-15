Challengers of Big Tech’s sway on the internet won’t have it easy

The first is obvious: any platform that aims to replace existing ones must contend with the massive inertia of an installed base. Even if some influential communities are migrating to Mastodon, Twitter still has 450 million active users. You can’t easily switch unless your friends and followers do. Even so, the short history of the internet has a number of examples of new players displacing seemingly entrenched incumbents like Geocities, MySpace, Orkut, Yahoo! and Skype. The challenger has to reach a tipping point before this happens. At the margin, Musk’s actions are pushing users towards alternatives, but there is still a long way to go before the trickle becomes a flood. Given that Web 3.0 Fediverse alternatives are trying to be the kinder, gentler alternatives to emotion-triggering Big Tech platforms, their ‘pull’ factor is weaker.