Challenges and policy priorities on the eve of the Union budget
India’s economic scenario argues for a cautious withdrawal of support measures and better Centre-state fiscal coordination
In a deeply scarred global economy, facing high uncertainty, India occupies a sweet spot, it is said. But in India too there are looming challenges that need to be urgently addressed: declining growth, elevated inflation and a growing current account deficit (CAD).