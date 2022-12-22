Challenges and policy priorities on the eve of the Union budget

The economy grew by 8.7% in fiscal year 2021-22 and a whopping 13.5% in the first quarter (Q1) of 2022-23, possibly the highest growth among major economies during this period. However, this was largely due to the strong base effect of the pandemic-driven contraction in 2020-21 and Delta variant shock of 2021-22’s Q1. As the base effect has faded, growth has been slowing down quite sharply, as indicated by high-frequency indicators. We project year-on-year growth of 4.2% in Q4 of 2022-23. Annual growth will be down to 6.9% in 2022-23 and further to 5.2% in 2023-24 (see ‘Pre-budget Review of the Indian Economy’, National Institute of Public Finance & Policy, 20 December 2022).