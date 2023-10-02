RBI is still driving through the fog, must stay nimble

Prices of rice, wheat, pulses, sugar and spices continue to rise, driven by fears of lower kharif crop yields and lower water reservoir levels impacting the rabi crop.

In contrast to the August monetary policy committee meeting, the challenges facing policymakers today are different. Back then, the surge in tomato prices was threatening a breach above 6% on headline inflation.

Today, both tomato prices and inflation are headed lower, but upside risks are rising for the broader food basket: Brent oil prices have breached $90/bbl and global financial conditions have tightened.

Globally, uncertainty remains high. While the US economy has been surprisingly resilient, the soft landing view can be tested at any time, either by a re-acceleration of inflation or a sharper growth downturn, as monetary policy lags kick in.

Tight supply has pushed up oil prices, resulting in a higher floor, and the global impact of El Niño on food production and prices will be only known in the coming months, as the impact on crop output becomes clearer.

In India, risks to the RBI’s 2023-24 CPI inflation forecast of 5.4% are tilted to the upside. Headline inflation averaged 7.1% y-o-y in July-August, and the quarterly average will likely exceed the RBI’s current forecast of 6.2%, even assuming the crash in tomato prices pushes inflation below 6% in September.

Importantly, risks to food prices outside the vegetable category have increased. Prices of rice, wheat, pulses, sugar and spices continue to rise, driven by fears of lower kharif crop yields and lower water reservoir levels impacting the rabi crop. Higher global oil prices may have limited pass-through domestically, but some spillover into the twin current account and fiscal deficits, as well as to input costs for manufacturers, is likely.

Thankfully, higher food prices have not yet resulted in any second-round inflation effects. Underlying inflation measures continue to ease, with both core goods and core services inflation moderating on a year-on-year basis. While higher input costs may temporarily slow the pace of core goods disinflation, core inflation remains on a broad downtrend towards 4.5% y-o-y in coming quarters. Over the medium term, our forecast pencils in headline inflation converging closer to core inflation at around 4.5% in 2024-25, under the assumption that supply-side shocks are short-lived and do not generalize.

GDP growth has evolved largely in line with the RBI’s expectation of 6.5% in 2023-24. After a strong Q1, high frequency data points to continued economic momentum in Q2 (July-September), with stronger domestic demand impulses from private consumption and fixed investment offsetting the drag from the external sector.

The key question is whether domestic demand impulses will sustain. We believe risks are skewed to the downside.

An uneven rainfall distribution would likely weigh on agriculture GDP growth and rural consumption. Frontloaded public capex is currently boosting growth, but with the central government’s revenue expenditure (revex) already up 14.1% y-o-y so far this year (April-August) and with the government using fiscal measures to defend higher inflation, we think a slowdown in capex, rather than revex, is more likely during the second half of the year, as the election cycle approaches.

The private capex cycle still does not appear broad-based and may remain lacklustre due to weaker global growth in 2024. On the whole, the current momentum appears solid, but its sustainability is not yet ensured. In contrast to the RBI, we expect GDP growth of 5.9% y-o-y in 2023-24 before a moderation to 5.6% in 2024-25.

On monetary policy, lower headline and easing core inflation call for a continued pause on the policy repo rate while preserving the optionality to hike, if the upside risks to inflation from food or oil generalize. On liquidity, we believe conditions should be kept closer to neutral – neither too tight to choke-off credit nor too loose to boost inflation.

This will require active RBI action via unsterilized dollar selling when the opportunity arises, fine-tuning operations and/or open market operation sales. Harsher liquidity tightening measures may not be needed, since currency in circulation outflow will automatically drain liquidity over the next two months.

On the whole, there is an eerie calm right now, but the uncertain global backdrop suggests a need to stay nimble to act in either direction.

Sonal Varma is the chief economist for India and Asia ex-Japan at Nomura.

