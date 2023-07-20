Ms Granville and our Moonshot

As Chandrayaan-3 wings its way towards the Moon ... well, the first thing to remember about it is that it’s not strictly “towards" the Moon right now. For reasons I explained in an article about our previous Chandrayaan mission, in 2019, the spacecraft is actually orbiting the Earth for a while (https://www.livemint.com/opinion/columns/opinion-chandrayaan-2-last-15-minutes-are-the-longest-1564069569286.html) .

But its orbits get more and more elliptical, and Chandrayaan ranges further and further from its home planet, until it effectively slips out of the Earth’s gravitational grasp and, slingshot style, is dispatched towards the Moon. At some point, the Moon’s gravity will “capture" Chandrayaan. Then it will start orbiting the Moon, getting less and less elliptical with each orbit. Eventually, the mission will attempt a landing on the Moon. That’s the operation that failed in 2019. That’s what millions of us hope will work to perfection this time. We will know, of course, in about a month.

It’s not that I mean to reduce a complex, intricate mission to just a few phrases in this column. My column from 2019 speaks of these manoeuvres in more detail. Here, I’d like to use the excitement and anticipation about Chandrayaan to pay tribute to a woman who died a few days ago, who had nothing to do with Chandrayaan, except obliquely.

In 1956, IBM recruited Evelyn Boyd Granville, among the earliest Black women to earn a mathematics PhD in the US. Soon after, she was assigned to IBM’s collaboration with NASA on space missions. By 1962, she was working on the Mercury programme, which would carry John Glenn, the first American to orbit the Earth. Granville’s job was to write programmes that calculated various parameters for the mission.

And what were these calculations? I don’t know exactly, of course, but let’s take a look at some calculations that spaceflight requires—the kind that Granville must have been working on.

To start, we’re talking about a spacecraft orbiting the Earth. Why does that have to happen out in space, meaning a substantial distance off the surface of the planet? Why can’t the Mercury craft orbit the Earth at a height of, say, 1km? Or 10km? Of course, there are other airborne objects at those heights—Air India and Air Madagascar flights, for example—and a Chandrayaan zipping along at that same altitude might result in some disastrous accidents, enough said. But is that the only reason a spacecraft can’t be found at a height of 10km, racing around the Earth?

No, there’s another and more scientifically considered reason. At an altitude of 10km, friction with the Earth’s atmosphere is a huge drag on any flying object, and particularly one that needs to fly as fast as Mercury or Chandrayaan do. The atmosphere thins out as you get higher. It’s only at about 150km off the surface of the Earth that this frictional drag is no longer a significant factor. This is why orbiting spacecraft are invariably at least that high. The International Space Station (ISS), for example, orbits at an altitude of about 400km.

But even at those heights, the Earth still exerts a gravitational pull on spacecrafts. Why don’t they simply fall back to Earth? The right answer is, in effect, they are indeed falling back to Earth. That’s a good way to think of their flight paths.

Let’s say we took a spacecraft up about 200km and simply left it there. It would promptly start falling back down. That’s why it has engines that actually give it a nudge, analogous to how a gun fires a bullet. But even bullets fly for a while, their altitude getting steadily lower, and then fall to the ground. That’s what gravity does, and that’s what will happen with our spacecraft, too. Making the nudge steadily more powerful just means it will fly farther before it hits the ground.

Until ... the engines fire so forcefully that in effect, the craft “falls" all the way around the Earth, shooting past the opposite end of the planet—the North Pole, for example, if we had fired the engines directly above the South Pole. Then it “climbs" back up to its 200km altitude by the time it gets back above the South Pole. The process then repeats. That is, the craft is now in orbit. If you think about it, the orbit is an ellipse: it is closer to the Earth’s surface (the orbit’s “periapsis") at the North Pole than at the South Pole (“apoapsis").

The thin atmosphere cannot slow the craft significantly, so it stays in orbit, “falling" around the planet indefinitely. Though in reality, the orbits do slowly degrade. So, an orbiting spacecraft will use its engines from time to time, to make adjustments to its orbital path.

So, there are calculations to be made here: at a given altitude, how much force should the engines impart to a spacecraft so that it goes into orbit? And later, so that its orbit does not degrade?

Chandrayaan’s purpose is different from the ISS; we don’t want it orbiting the Earth indefinitely. Instead, we want it to increase its apoapsis with each orbit. Much like a stone leaves a whirled slingshot, it must eventually escape the Earth’s gravity and set course for the Moon.

More calculations: how much should the engines fire on each orbit to accomplish this? How many such orbits do we need? What will be the speed of Chandrayaan as it breaks through the clutches of Earth’s gravity?

Later, it will be captured by the Moon’s gravity and go into orbit around that celestial body. The whole process now operates in reverse. For now, we need it to execute ever tighter ellipses, until Chandrayaan is close enough to the Moon’s surface to attempt a landing.

Still more calculations, of course, not least because the Moon’s gravity is so much weaker than the Earth’s.

Now Chandrayaan is not returning to our Earth. But if it was, like the Apollo missions of half a century ago, how will it “reenter" the Earth’s atmosphere? Remember these crafts are travelling at stupendous speeds. Too shallow an angle as it attempts reentry, and it might “skip" off the atmosphere, like a flat stone you throw skips off the surface of a lake. Too sharp an angle, and it might burn up from the friction.

Therefore: even more calculations.

Remember that Granville was doing them before the age of computers, so essentially by hand.

So, as Chandrayaan-3 makes its way to the Moon, spare a thought for the late Evelyn Boyd Granville. In a very real sense, space travel owes plenty to pioneering scientists like her.

Once a computer scientist, Dilip D’Souza now lives in Mumbai and writes for his dinners. His Twitter handle is @DeathEndsFun.