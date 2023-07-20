Ms Granville and our Moonshot

Ms Granville and our Moonshot6 min read 20 Jul 2023, 11:29 PM IST
Chandrayaan-3 is currently orbiting the Earth before being dispatched towards the Moon. The mission hopes to successfully land on the Moon after a failed attempt in 2019. Calculations regarding altitude, gravity, and reentry are crucial for the mission's success.
As Chandrayaan-3 wings its way towards the Moon ... well, the first thing to remember about it is that it’s not strictly “towards" the Moon right now. For reasons I explained in an article about our previous Chandrayaan mission, in 2019, the spacecraft is actually orbiting the Earth for a while (https://www.livemint.com/opinion/columns/opinion-chandrayaan-2-last-15-minutes-are-the-longest-1564069569286.html).
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×