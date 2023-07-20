Ms Granville and our Moonshot

Until ... the engines fire so forcefully that in effect, the craft “falls" all the way around the Earth, shooting past the opposite end of the planet—the North Pole, for example, if we had fired the engines directly above the South Pole. Then it “climbs" back up to its 200km altitude by the time it gets back above the South Pole. The process then repeats. That is, the craft is now in orbit. If you think about it, the orbit is an ellipse: it is closer to the Earth’s surface (the orbit’s “periapsis") at the North Pole than at the South Pole (“apoapsis").