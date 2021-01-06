Change in habits due to pandemic a mixed bag in 2021

Covid 19 may have somewhat transformed us as individuals, something that may gradually unfold as the pandemic subsides. Some of the changes could manifest in how we interact with people, our likes, dislikes and other habits—unmistakably influenced by social distancing norms, maintaining air bubbles and absence of human touch.

There has been a plethora of articles on how some of our old habits are dead, and new ones have been formed, thanks to the prolonged pandemic. And, despite the promise of a vaccine in 2021, some of the new habits that have been adopted may sustain.

A New York Times column by Bob Morris noted that we have lost the ability to talk about a lot of things because we aren’t doing a lot of things. The article said months of social restrictions has made even extroverts socially awkward. In his column in Hindustan Times, author and journalist Karan Thapar, too, spoke of being content with his own company and unsure of going back to the old ways. But more than anything, he highlighted the joy and convenience of doorstep delivery of his purchases.

While the forgotten art of conversation may revive, one trend that is here to stay is online shopping. Experts tracking consumption patterns during the pandemic agree with the progress that e-commerce has made in India. “Online shopping and home delivery is the single biggest change that will be permanent," said Rajat Wahi, partner, Deloitte India. “Habits have changed to some extent, but it’s a mixed bag."

The share of online sales in most categories has doubled or tripled albeit on a small base, say, from 3% to 6% in case of some fast-moving consumer goods firms.

Yet people are returning to offline stores. “In China, the US and South-East Asia, they are getting back. Indians are behind other countries in the consumer journey so they still need to touch and feel the products," Wahi said, adding that though tech will play a bigger role in browsing, offline sales will claw back. For instance, most apparel retailers are only 25% below their targets of last year as people are venturing out to shop, he added.

In the hygiene category, some of the gimmicky products may disappear while sales of others may plateau. “My guess is people are not using as much hand sanitizer as they were earlier. With some level of normalcy, whether consumption will be at the same level is hard to predict," said Wahi.

With a vaccine in sight, some of these consumer categories will have to rethink their scale and sustainability.

According to Amit Adarkar, chief executive officer of market research company Ipsos India, during the lockdown and the August -September peak of the pandemic in 2020, several categories, such as disinfectants, body temperature sensors, surface cleaners, masks and immunity boosters, saw huge offtake. This was obviously driven either by regulatory requirements (all commercial establishments were mandated to offer sanitizers and check temperature of customers) or pandemic-related fear (let’s disinfect all packs that enter the house).

“In my opinion, these are transitional changes. The real, long-term consumption changes will kick in only in 2021, and beyond, as vaccines get rolled out and the perceived threat of the pandemic wanes," he added.

Ed-tech platforms are slated to grow as consumers have taken to supplementary education, tuition or upskilling online. It is not without reason that some of them have gained unicorn status.

Users of digital healthcare platforms are also likely to increase. Procuring medicine or consulting a doctor online are habits that will stay. Besides, the idea of watching digital premieres of films from within the comfort of your home could take root.

Beyond products, what has changed is far more fundamental—for instance, the experience of remote working, DIY mentality, changes in the consumption basket, increasing expectations of home-delivered services and products, said Adarkar.

In 2021, Adarkar expects a wave of product and service innovations. Advances in technology, especially in artificial intelligence, or AI, (virtual travel using augmented reality (AR), virtual reality (VR) technology) and regulatory outlook (can online education be granted an equal status to on-campus status) will obviously play a role, he said, adding: “But I would pick immunity and health, med-tech, self-pamper products and food innovations as categories to watch out for."

