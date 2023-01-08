Change is visible in the way India is being perceived4 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2023, 11:10 PM IST
India has the second-highest rate of millionaire migration, right behind nations such as Russia and China.
A delegation from Uttar Pradesh, which recently travelled to Europe to attract investment, was pleasantly surprised—nearly every industrial group there displayed a strong interest in India. It is obvious that the attitude of western nations is changing.