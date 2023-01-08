Change is visible in the way India is being perceived

Against this backdrop, I recall an evening in 1991 when I got a chance to listen to a member of such a delegation. Together with then prime minister Narasimha Rao, we were in Bonn. During that trip, a meeting with Germany’s top businessmen was organized. Unsettling queries were raised there. According to German business leaders, the main obstacles were infrastructure, workplace culture and the attitude of bureaucrats. This didn’t discourage Rao in the least. He knew the doors of the Indian economy, which he had opened with the help of Manmohan Singh, would attract investors in droves—if not then, definitely later.