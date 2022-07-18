Chaos seems to be on the horizon as neighbours bleed4 min read . Updated: 18 Jul 2022, 01:16 AM IST
- Sri Lanka is not the only country affected by an economic volcano’s eruption
People with a ‘Hitler-like mindset’ attacked my house, complained Sri Lanka’s acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe. “I had 2,500 books in my library, my only asset. There were over 200-year-old valuable paintings. All of them destroyed," he said. Wickremesinghe, with his extensive library, must have read about the French and Russian revolutions. Their only lesson is that people on an empty stomach are unconcerned about such things. This is exactly what is going on in Sri Lanka.