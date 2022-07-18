Chaos seems to be on the horizon as neighbours bleed

When the charge was given to Ranil Wickremesinghe after this escape, defiance flared again. It is widely assumed that he is merely a pawn in Gotabaya’s chess bet. How will he rally the opposition parties when there is so much distrust? How will he gain popular support? To quell the rage, a state of emergency has been declared, but police and army personnel sympathize with the public. The streets are still crowded with agitators. To disperse the crowd, security forces were mostly seen firing tear gas shells, resorting to mild lathi charges, or firing in the air. They had to work harder to prevent the crowd from entering Parliament House. Three people were killed during the action. Tanks were then deployed on Colombo’s streets. Despite this, there was harmony among soldiers and civilians. Soldiers were seen providing water to protesters in one location, and protesters were seen assisting injured soldiers in another. This spirit gives this entire agitation a distinct shape. The test in Sri Lanka is not only of the government but of the entire political community.