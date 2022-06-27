Chapters of this political story still incomplete4 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 01:06 AM IST
- Parties engaged in dynastic politics have been facing a hard time for a while now
The kind of fall from grace Uddhav Thackeray suffered recently will be remembered in a different light in Indian politics. Who would have guessed that Uddhav would be abandoned by his own Sainiks in the name of his father, Balasaheb Thackeray? How could a chief minister be so imprudent that his own warlords pulled the rug out from under him and he was unprepared?