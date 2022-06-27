The kind of fall from grace Uddhav Thackeray suffered recently will be remembered in a different light in Indian politics. Who would have guessed that Uddhav would be abandoned by his own Sainiks in the name of his father, Balasaheb Thackeray? How could a chief minister be so imprudent that his own warlords pulled the rug out from under him and he was unprepared?

Personal loyalty is not the only consideration in this political saga. Shiv Sainiks, who grew up in Balasaheb Thackeray’s shadow, were unable to make compromises with the new situation. They shuddered at the way two ministers were detained by the ED and at many MLAs and ministers being scrutinized by central authorities for their wrongdoings. If Uddhav had desired it, he could have brought back his former allies who had crossed the floor, much like Mamata Banerjee did. He was unable to take action, maybe because of the wrongdoings of some of his colleagues, his failing health and his humble nature. Moreover, the Shiv Sainiks detested Sharad Pawar’s overbearing influence on the government. They believed the compromising attitude was consuming their militant political approach, for which they had always been known.

Eknath Shinde and every rebel who supported him believed that their future was dark due to two factors: First, Uddhav’s ineffective leadership and political style, and second, dynasty. In 2019, Shinde had even pondered running for chief minister. Balasaheb Thackeray had already made up his mind not to take the position of chief minister when Shiv Sena was given the chance to form the government for the first time in 1995. While maintaining his position as the party’s undisputed supremo, he sent Manohar Joshi to do this duty. Narayan Rane received this chance after Joshi. Eknath Shinde was thinking of himself as this series’ next episode.

Shiv Sena was thought to have undergone a fundamental “shift" when Uddhav Thackeray himself decided to run for chief minister. Then, some onlookers claimed Uddhav had made a mistake. How could a political autocrat rule like Balasaheb while being totally dependent on the NCP and Congress? When the Bharatiya Janata Party started pushing him after the 2014 elections, a whisper was heard that Uddhav did not have the courage to take on the BJP. He was advised to run alone even in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, but the “Matoshree" troupe refrained from making such a bold choice. He also fought the subsequent assembly elections with the BJP. The outcomes were unexpected. BJP got 105, and they got only 56 seats.

It was evident that Shiv Sena was no longer playing the role of “Bhau". When Uddhav Thackeray left the alliance with BJP, he could have avoided this situation if he had appointed Shinde or another Shiv Sainik as chief minister at that time. Instead of being under Sharad Pawar’s supervision, he would have been in charge. In politics, even small errors carry a lot of weight, but Uddhav repeatedly made them. Now, his position, party and prestige are all under immense threat.

A furious Shiv Sena is now threatening to fight in the street, on the house floor, and in court. Its outspoken leader Sanjay Raut has threatened the MLAs that they have to come back to Mumbai, anyway. This metropolis has always been a stronghold of Shiv Sena and it is believed that whatever the fellow leaders do, the workers are with Matoshree. Have Eknath Shinde and his allies got into this conflict unprepared? Shiv Sainiks have reacted angrily to his announcement to form a new party named for Balasaheb. Many offices of MLAs and ministers have also been vandalized in Maharashtra. Uddhav also emphasized that nobody can use his father’s name.

Clearly, certain chapters of Maharashtra politics’ story remain to be written. Parties engaged in dynasty politics in this country have been experiencing a hard time, for a while. Shinde and his associates may have found it upsetting that Uddhav stole Balasaheb’s legacy and that Aditya would be the next in line. So what is there for him? Are family-run parties on their way out?

We will have to wait until the assembly elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh to find out. There used to be a direct contest between the BJP and the Congress, but the Aam Aadmi Party is determined to change the equation this time. The way this party’s broom swept the Congress and the Akali Dal in Punjab has caused many people to reconsider Arvind Kejriwal.

If Kejriwal wins a few seats, his ambitions to become a national figure will begin to take shape. Sooner or later, Maharashtra’s crisis will reach its logical conclusion. But another question has been raised in political circles: is Jharkhand next? This debate has gained a lot of traction after Draupadi Murmu’s candidature for the post of President.

Shashi Shekhar is editor-in-chief, Hindustan. Views are personal.