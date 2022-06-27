Chapters of this political story still incomplete

Personal loyalty is not the only consideration in this political saga. Shiv Sainiks, who grew up in Balasaheb Thackeray’s shadow, were unable to make compromises with the new situation. They shuddered at the way two ministers were detained by the ED and at many MLAs and ministers being scrutinized by central authorities for their wrongdoings. If Uddhav had desired it, he could have brought back his former allies who had crossed the floor, much like Mamata Banerjee did. He was unable to take action, maybe because of the wrongdoings of some of his colleagues, his failing health and his humble nature. Moreover, the Shiv Sainiks detested Sharad Pawar’s overbearing influence on the government. They believed the compromising attitude was consuming their militant political approach, for which they had always been known.