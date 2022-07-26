Charcha 2022: The power of convening

This year, as India celebrates 75 years of independence, it is time to reflect on how far we have come in building a nation that our forefathers envisioned in 1947. Our constitution has set the ideals of justice, liberty, equality and fraternity for all citizens, and we, the people of India, have solemnly resolved to strive for these ideals. Progress in this direction has been enabled by large-scale movements such as the Green Revolution, the growth of microfinance and the White Revolution that helped usher livelihood opportunities for the masses living in abject poverty. The increase in per capita and median income helped to reduce maternal and child mortality, reduce the incidence of preventable diseases and improve life expectancy and several aspects of human development. Since the start of the millennium, India has electrified 99% of households, built infrastructure for digital access, unique digital identity, banking and direct benefit transfers, and made big strides in reducing poverty. As we recover from the setback to this progress on account of the pandemic, resilience in livelihoods is emerging as a critical focus area and priority for collective action.