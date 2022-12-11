Chatbots can answer anything that doesn’t need a mind

James Joyce’s Finnegans Wake is perhaps the most difficult English novel ever written, using its own invented syntax. I asked the app to write on a cricket match in Finnegans Wake style. “Twas a cricket match of such grandeur, twixt two teams of rival lads, that none could have guessed of the outcome, as the batsmen and bowlers vied," replied the chatbot. “The crowd were a-roarin’ and a-cheerin’, as the bails flew and the wickets crashed, and each run scored was met with a mighty shout, like a thunderclap ‘cross the pitch. The bowlers were fast and the batsmen were skilled, and each one gave it their all, but the batsman’s luck was fleeting, and soon his wicket came to fall. The bowler rose triumphant, and the crowd roared his name, as the batsman trudged off the pitch, his head hung low in shame. But soon it was the turn of the bowlers, and their luck seemed to have been spent, as the batsmen began to take control, and their runs began to dent. The bowlers tried and tried and tried, but their efforts were in vain, as the batsmen kept on scoring, and the runs kept on coming in. In the end, the match was won by the team with the most runs."