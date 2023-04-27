ChatGPT’s secret weapon may be its ability to feign empathy4 min read . Updated: 28 Apr 2023, 12:23 AM IST
It’s better on artificial emotional intelligence than factual accuracy
Earlier this year, Princeton Computer Science Professor Arvind Narayanan set up a voice interface to ChatGPT for his nearly four-year-old daughter. It was partly an experiment and partly because he believed AI agents would one day be a big part of her life. Narayanan’s daughter was naturally curious, often asking about animals, plants and the human body, and he thought ChatGPT could give useful answers to her questions, he said. To his surprise, the chatbot developed by OpenAI also did an impeccable job at showing empathy, once he told the system it was speaking to a small child.