ChatGPT’s secret weapon may be its ability to feign empathy

There’s something unreal about a machine providing us comfort with synthetic empathy, but it does make sense. Our innate need for social connection and brain’s ability to mirror others’ feelings mean we can get a sense of understanding even if the opposite party doesn’t ‘feel’ what we feel. Inside our brains, ‘mirror neurons’ fire when we see empathy from others— including chatbots—giving us a sense of connection. Empathy, of course, is a multifaceted concept, and for us to truly experience it, we arguably need another warm body to share feelings with. Thomas Ward, a clinical psychologist with Kings College London cautions against assumptions that AI can adequately fill a void for people who need mental health support, particularly if their issues are serious. A chatbot for instance, probably won’t acknowledge that a person’s feelings are too complex to understand. ChatGPT, in other words, rarely says “I don’t know," because it was designed to err on the side of confidence.