ChatGPT startled me by trying to be sweetly funny

As I gazed at the flowy pleats dreamily, the small, sensible part of my brain told me I didn't need another sari and reminded me I didn't have money to spare. I decided to show it to ChatGPT, just for a laugh. Or so I thought. ChatGPT "loved" the colour and proceeded to identify the fabric, describe the texture, and also imagined it on me, worn with different colour blouses—just as I was doing mentally. I wanted it, but I hadn't given myself permission to buy it yet.