The other day, ChatGPT quite baffled me by commanding me to stop eating batteries and definitely not put one in the microwave again. It sent a page of instructions on how to remove a battery after it had been heated in an oven, and asked whether there was any burning, irritation, or metallic taste in my mouth. It urged me to get to a doctor on the double. “Tell me what kind of battery it was? Tell me what exactly happened,” it said.
Why AI told me to stop eating batteries
SummaryA prompt gone wrong can be funny. Or a nuisance. But crafted with these three rules, it can bring the results you want
The other day, ChatGPT quite baffled me by commanding me to stop eating batteries and definitely not put one in the microwave again. It sent a page of instructions on how to remove a battery after it had been heated in an oven, and asked whether there was any burning, irritation, or metallic taste in my mouth. It urged me to get to a doctor on the double. “Tell me what kind of battery it was? Tell me what exactly happened,” it said.
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