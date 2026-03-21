Why AI told me to stop eating batteries

If you want writing, images, videos, apps, solutions to problems or anything else, don't just throw the subject at the AI. Spell it out in some detail. Don't say “Edit this image”, but think about what you really need and ask. If there are several steps to the result you want, explain that as well. A thought-out, clear prompt takes longer to 'engineer', but it saves you time later. Remember that AI isn't like Google once was; you can't pop in a few keywords and expect magic. If the request is vague, AI predicts and guesses; if the prompt is clear, it performs. Treat it like a literal intern.