China and the US are on a slow but sure collision course4 min read . Updated: 04 May 2023, 11:34 PM IST
Superficial cordiality masks their mutual friction as both the US and China continue to view each other with suspicion and have been acting on the basis of a Cold War-like global schism.
I recently attended the China Development Forum (CDF) in Beijing, an annual gathering of senior foreign business leaders, academics, former policymakers and top Chinese officials. This year’s conference was the first to be held in person since 2019, and it offered Western observers an opportunity to meet China’s new senior leadership, including new Premier Li Qiang.
