China and the US are on a slow but sure collision course

Li’s remarkable wit contrasted sharply with the more reserved demeanour of former Premier Li Keqiang, whom we met in earlier years. During our meeting, he made Apple CEO Tim Cook laugh out loud by attributing his joyful mood to the viral video of Cook being applauded by crowds during his visit to an Apple store in Beijing. He even joked about a video of US lawmakers grilling TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew. Unlike Cook, he noted, the beleaguered TikTok boss was not smiling during his congressional hearing. Li’s joke included an implicit warning that although US firms are still welcome in China, the Chinese government can play hardball if its firms and interests are treated harshly in the United States.