China could bypass the Swift network with its digital yuan

To shrug off the yoke of Chips, China has readied its own Cross-Border Interbank Payment System (CIPS), which settles international claims in yuan and can potentially run its own messaging network (since 2016, it has used Swift). CIPS has grown rapidly. But as long as 40% of the world’s international payments are in dollars, a clearing facility for yuan, whose share is 3%, can’t replace Chips. Which is where e-CNY, the digital yuan being tested, enters the picture. The token is “technically ready" for cross-border use, according to a white paper released by China’s central bank, though it’s “designed mainly for domestic retail payments at present." That could change. If a Chinese company or individual were to face the threat of not being able to send money overseas because Chips won’t clear the payment or Swift won’t carry instructions, an intermediary in a friendly country could always be persuaded to accept e-CNY, and forward a dollar stablecoin payment to the Chinese buyer’s overseas counterparty.