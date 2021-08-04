China has a raw deal for some women who hold up the sky

If I was looking to buy a home, I would already be 10 points behind a married couple of comparable age with children. To be eligible for some of the housing development projects, I would need to have paid 8.3 more years into social security to be at par. In fact, I am on the same footing as those who do not have a city hukou, or residency permit. I would have to work especially hard to become a deserving Shanghai resident.