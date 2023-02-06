China Inc is going global and this time it might just succeed

As these companies expand their footprint, global electric-vehicle makers should be on alert as China’s cars, parts and batteries find a home in a new market. The move is well timed and makes the most of brewing regulatory pressure to lower emissions, as well as simmering supply-chain pressures. Late last year, Europe announced requirements that all new cars and vans registered in the region should be zero-emission by 2035 and that average emissions of new cars must come down by 55% by the end of the decade. That’s accelerated the demand for green vehicles, so much so that EV penetration in the region is expected to reach 64% by 2030, exceeding the 50% regulatory threshold, according to S&P Global Mobility and Citigroup analysts. In addition, countries across the world are vying for self-sufficiency as US policies like its Inflation Reduction Act create a sense of urgency.

