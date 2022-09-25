China is sending mixed signals on its disposition to enterprise

With only 117 billion yuan ($17 billion) in debt, Fosun is nowhere close in scale to China’s indebted developers. However, the company matters because it is a key barometer in the high-yield corporate bond market. Last year, when real estate developers crumbled—about one-third of the top 100 builders defaulted or asked for loan extensions—Fosun became the natural destination where investors could park their cash. It’s got scale, liquidity—and until recently—a decent credit rating. Fosun has about $4 billion of dollar bonds outstanding, with its smallest issue at a respectable $450 million. It used to be a BB-rated company. Now, that safe haven may not be so safe. And the high-yield corporate dollar bond market has chilled some more.