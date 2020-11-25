China’s challenge of getting its consumers to spend more

It will be a challenge. Beijing has spent $1.3 trillion to lift the economy out of covid. But consumers aren’t ready to spend yet and are holding onto their cash. The household savings rate for the first three quarters of 2020 came in at 37.2% as a portion of disposable income, compared to 32.2% in the same periods in the preceding three years, Morgan Stanley analysts show. Consumption in most sectors isn’t growing, though a recovery is afoot in pockets like autos, where incentives are rising. Retail sales grew last month, but were barely over half their pre-virus levels, according to S&P Global Ratings.