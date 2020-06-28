Opinion | China’s covert strategy that the world ought to guard against

The events in Ladakh have woken most Indians up to the real visage behind China’s inscrutable mask. But the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has for decades been covertly pushing its agenda in countries across the world through these nations’ own politicians, businessmen, academics and media. Some of them seem to have fallen for Chinese sweet talk; some appear to have had mercenary motives; others might have been repaying favours. I will limit myself to signs of Chinese influence in the West. I can’t say how far this strategy has succeeded in India.