China’s new plan could give India export opportunities

A third important difference in the 14th plan is an inward focus. President Xi Jinping recently introduced the term “dual circulation" to describe an economy less dependent on exports. That means China will depend less on the deep pockets of Western consumers, and will pull itself up by the bootstraps of its own well-off consumers. As such, the rebalancing from exports to domestic consumption had begun some time back. (“China’s rebalancing act", 29 March 2016, Mint). China already has a 400-million strong home consumer base with per-capita incomes similar to European countries, and represents a market size of at least $6 trillion. India’s growth aspirations cannot afford to ignore export opportunities to this market. While Xi’s dual circulation economy emphasizes the domestic circularity of consumption, production and distribution, it does not exclude participation in global value chains, nor does it seek to snap off an import-export connection. China is still committed to importing nearly $10 trillion of goods and services from the rest of the world in the coming years. Its inward focus, which began in the 13th plan, got accelerated and crystallized as “dual circulation" due to trade frictions with the US and its allies.