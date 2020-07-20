Opinion | China’s poorly timed aggression could prove counterproductive

Under Xi, China has eliminated political opposition (within the 90-million strong CPC), cleared the path to single-man control of the Chinese military, and embarked on an openly muscular policy towards the outside world. Xi has demanded fealty for the way he has dealt with the pandemic. There is no real hope of an independent inquiry to determine if he deserves any praise. Xi has transformed Chinese policy, famed for its long-term orientation, to make it far more transactional. Dealing specifically with authoritarians in power from Pakistan to Turkey and Argentina, China has demanded international validation in return for showering its largesse. Its belligerence in the South China Sea and its aggressive claim over several islands in the Spratly Islands archipelago (multi-country) and Natuna (Indonesia) has put it in direct confrontation with Vietnam, Malaysia, Taiwan, Philippines Brunei and Indonesia. In pursuit of Mao Zedong’s five fingers strategy, which says that Tibet is the palm and that Ladakh, Nepal, Sikkim, Bhutan and Andhra Pradesh are an integral part of China, Beijing began aggressive incursions along the Line of Actual Control in India’s Pangong Tso Lake area and Galwan Valley. Elsewhere, China has used the distraction of the pandemic to impose draconian anti-freedom laws in Hong Kong. The United Kingdom’s response of offering citizenship to Hong Kong residents has added a new dimension to China’s global war against democracies. The US’s response of banning certain CPC apparatchiks from obtaining a US visa (for human rights violations against Uighurs) has led to a reciprocal ban against US Senators. Xenophobia and nationalism now reign in Chinese cities.