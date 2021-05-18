China should share its data on Mars in celebration of its feat

Not everything has been perfect. April’s launch of the module for China’s future space station had the world fretting after the rocket made an uncontrolled re-entry, eventually splashing into the Indian Ocean. We don’t know exactly how much of the technology is home-grown, even with China’s push to avoid reliance on Western inputs. Yet, Tianwen-1 is already an impressive mission, given the immense technical challenges of landing on Mars, explains Katarina Miljkovic of Curtin University in Australia. That’s because of the existence of an atmosphere and the need to use parachutes to slow the descent, unlike on the Moon—not to mention the fact that landings have to be done autonomously, because of the communication time lag with Earth.