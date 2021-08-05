China’s big clampdown and the question of what ‘tech’ really is

A few experts believe that this is like the antitrust pressures being put on Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon in the West. Others believe that this is because tech majors have become too powerful and arrogant, and so China’s Communist Party wants to show them who is boss. The Alibaba crackdown, for instance, came days after Jack Ma publicly disparaged Chinese public-sector banks for operating with a “pawn-shop mentality". The clampdown of Big Tech in China seems to be systemically different than in the US and Europe. Beijing seems to be attacking the entire tech sector. It is not just giants under the hammer, even venture funding seems to have shrunk. For decades, China assiduously built up its tech sector and touted an industrial and internet model that was different from the West’s. Arguably, it was a resounding success, with China creating its own world-class tech success stories. Then why is it strangling the golden goose it had cradled?