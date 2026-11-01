China’s bluster meets an India that won’t buckle

History’s strange turns can have tragic consequences. In October and November 1962, as winter’s bitter chill began to set in, Chinese troops drew India into a devastating conflict that ended in a crushing national setback.
History’s strange turns can have tragic consequences. In October and November 1962, as winter’s bitter chill began to set in, Chinese troops drew India into a devastating conflict that ended in a crushing national setback.
Today, 64 years later, the political cauldron is being stirred again over purported incursions in the Northeast. While the government has cleared the air, faceless keyboard warriors and an anxious opposition remain up in arms.
Today, 64 years later, the political cauldron is being stirred again over purported incursions in the Northeast. While the government has cleared the air, faceless keyboard warriors and an anxious opposition remain up in arms.
The only departure from that bygone era is an ironic twist of political fortunes. The ideological heirs of those who raised hell in 1962 are now in power, while the political descendants of that era’s ruling establishment occupy the opposition benches.
However, an uncomfortable reality lies beneath the din. The Diwali lights and even the sacred idols of Ganesha and Lakshmi are overwhelmingly imported from China. Chinese products are pervasive in everyday Indian life, while India’s footprint in the Chinese market remains negligible.
We must strengthen our economic muscle to the point where Beijing or any adversary thinks hard before embarking on any misadventure. The self-reliance campaign that gained momentum after the Galwan crisis has made commendable progress. But we still have a long way to go. While China remains our single largest trading partner, India barely makes it to their list of top 10 or 12 trading relationships.
Beijing’s authoritarian machinery acts as an impediment against people-to-people connection between the two countries.
In June this year while strolling through the scenic coastal town of Qinhuangdao, I asked my young Chinese guide what he knew about India. “Very little,” he replied bluntly, “because we only read and see what the state wants us to see.”
Due to historical ambiguities, the Line of Actual Control (LAC) acts as a de facto but un-delineated boundary between the two Asian giants. In the absence of clarity on the ground, patrols from both sides occasionally stray into overlapping territory, resulting in friction. Yet, barring the bloody clash in Galwan, both nations have often exercised restraint to avert all-out hostilities.
The catalyst for the present row can be traced back to a viral video featuring the outgoing Director General of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Shatrujeet Kapur. He said the standoff that flared up in July remains unresolved. Digital provocateurs seized upon the clip and ran with it, unleashing an avalanche of alarmist commentary. By the same evening, the external affairs ministry tried to clear the air and ITBP scrubbed the video from its official handle.
Anyone tracking border infrastructure would know that roads, tunnels and rail construction are being built on a war footing. Forward landing grounds and airfields have been extensively modernized to ferry heavy armour, logistics and reinforcements.
Furthermore, sophisticated Heron Mk II surveillance drones and all-weather perimeter sensors have been deployed to detect and deter clandestine intrusions, backed from space by dedicated military reconnaissance satellites like RISAT and EMISAT.
Battle-hardened from Siachen and Kargil fronts, India’s mountain infantry remains peerless in high-altitude warfare. Their tactical edge was proven post-Galwan when they pre-emptively secured the heights along the Kailash Range in full tactical gear.
The sceptics should refresh their memories of the watershed clashes of September and October 1967 at Nathu La and Cho La. Riding high on their 1962 victory, Chinese commanders arrogantly demanded that Indian forces vacate both strategic passes, by launching a series of incursions. To put an end to the intrusions once and for all, Major General Sagat Singh ordered the erection of a defensive barbed-wire perimeter.
Chinese troops opened indiscriminate fire on 11 September, killing several of our soldiers. Gen Sagat Singh unleashed heavy artillery to pound enemy fortifications into submission. Weeks later, on 1 October, brave Gorkha jawans at Cho La drew their khukris and repelled the intruders in a ferocious hand-to-hand combat. Over 300 Chinese soldiers were reportedly neutralized, against 88 Indian martyrs. The message was bold, cold and clear—India would never again be cowed down by a bully. Today, instead of calling the frontier villages the “last posts” of India, the government has redefined them as the first line of defence in a significant morale-boosting exercise. China may well be an economic and military heavyweight, but India is no pushover. We can ably defend our “first villages” and its valiant citizens.