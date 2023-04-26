China’s DriveGPT could leave companies rushing to catch up4 min read . Updated: 27 Apr 2023, 12:13 AM IST
The Chinese auto market is revving up to lead autonomous vehicles
China’s artificial intelligence (AI) powered autonomous-vehicle market is showing serious promise. So, of course, Elon Musk wants a piece of it, especially since he has struggled to get self-driving technology off the ground in the US. That may not pan out as well as the Tesla chief executive officer’s Beijing-backed electric-vehicle (EV) bet.