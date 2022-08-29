China’s economy is plainly staring at a flickery future

In other words, China’s economy is slowly becoming less international and more domestic. As that happens, China’s policymakers are beginning to find that their tools for domestic macro-economic management, both monetary and fiscal, are not sufficiently diverse and well tested. China’s go-to policy for domestic expansion has been to stimulate its real-estate sector. True to form, 33 new measures were introduced in the summer to invigorate the sector. However, these measures contradict one pillar of ‘Xi Xinping thought’, which is to deleverage and clean up the real-estate sector, an activity that has been ongoing for some time. Therefore, despite these stimulus measures, China’s residential sector declined 28% year-on-year in July. Meanwhile, Chinese retail sales have slowed to about 3% for the first half of the year, which apart from the directly covid-affected quarters of 2021 and 2022, is the slowest it has been for 30 years. At the same time, even as economic growth slows, inflation in China is gradually increasing and clocked 2.7% in July. The CNY has declined by about 10% from the beginning of this year and this is one channel through which inflation is being imported into the country.