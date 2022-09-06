China’s EV battery domination looks set to strengthen further4 min read . Updated: 06 Sep 2022, 10:20 PM IST
Its CALB is raising big money to compete with mega-player CATL
As countries across the world look to grab a share of the electric vehicle (EV) supply chain in a rush to go green, energy storage is a key battleground. To add to the pressure, yet another large Chinese battery player is emerging. China Aviation Lithium Battery Technology Co (CALB), is looking to go public in Hong Kong for $2 billion. Formed in 2015 under Luoyang Company, a wholly-owned unit of the China Airborne Missile Academy— part of state-owned aerospace and defence firm Aviation Industry Corp of China— CALB filed public offer documents earlier this year. It will raise money just as the race to build manufacturing scale heats up.