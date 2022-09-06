China’s EV battery domination looks set to strengthen further

CALB’s capital raise will fund a speedy expansion of its production bases across the country. Since 2019, its spending on construction in progress has more than doubled each year, as has capacity. Factory and operating staff account for almost half its employees, while research and development (R&D) technicians make up around 45%. Facilities are expected to range from 10 gigawatt hours to 20-gigawatt hours, with an investment of 5 billion yuan ($724 million) to 10 billion yuan in each. It may not reach CATL’s scale any time soon, but it has been expanding at a faster pace. Over the next two years, the company expects its effective production capacity to grow to about 55 GWh, compared to CATL’s 170 GWh plus as of 2021. It has set up industrial bases across China, from Changzhou in the south to Hefei in the east, and all the way to Xiamen, Chengdu, Wuhan and Jiangmen.