China’s export thrust is pushing tariffs up across Asia
Summary
- An influx of Chinese goods is making even governments friendly to Beijing raise trade barriers. Beijing’s subsidies for manufacturing to keep its economy growing mean overseas markets must contend with the overflow beyond its borders.
In Jakarta this July, textile workers took to the streets to protest imports of cheap Chinese apparel selling on e-commerce platforms that had laid the domestic industry low. Indonesian trade unions complain that a dozen or so factories have closed in the first half of this year, a cumulative loss of 13,000 jobs.