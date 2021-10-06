China’s love of luxury could get reset by its common prosperity

Small leather goods could get a boost, as well as affordable treats such as beauty and fragrance. That would be good news for the global cosmetics giants. Pandora AS, best known for its cheap charms, enjoyed strong growth in the wake of the anti-corruption campaign. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE’s flagship Louis Vuitton brand, with its distinctive monogram, is vulnerable to any move away from instantly recognizable labels. But this could be offset by its product range, which starts at the relatively affordable Neverfull bag, for example. LVMH also generates a quarter of its sales in the US, where consumers are still snapping up Rolex watches and Moncler coats.

