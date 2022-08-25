China’s manufacturing mojo isn’t easy for rivals to take away

Say what you will about China’s debt-fuelled expansion, it has built a comprehensive transport network including rail, seaports and airports, as well as 5G base stations, with much of the financial burden borne by local governments and state-owned enterprises. According to the latest Global Competitiveness Report, while China does not rank well on governance or institutional transparency, it has distinguished itself in aspects that are important to hard-tech supply chains, such as road, shipping lines and airport connectivity. It has also spent heavily on research and development. By comparison, US attempts to whip up an EV supply chain only highlight its infrastructure challenge. Kansas recently brought in Panasonic Holdings to build a $4 billion battery facility. One of the draw cards for the Japanese company was a push to upgrade the state’s infrastructure.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}