China’s power crisis will affect everybody around the world

Under revised rules issued by economic planners at the National Development and Reform Commission this week, residential and agricultural consumers will still buy power at fixed tariffs and smaller users will see electricity costs fluctuate within a band. [But] “dual high" sectors will see no guardrails on the prices they pay. As a result, all the cost of balancing utilities’ books will fall on their shoulders. This will reduce demand and encourage inefficient users to upgrade to add more value, Wan Jinsong, NDRC’s director of prices said. This sounds like a neat solution, but we shouldn’t underestimate the way ripples will spread. In recent decades, the world has become hooked on cheap Chinese power for the manufacture of a host of goods. About half of all metal is produced in China and nearly a fifth of all oil is refined there. Energy-hungry products from aluminium to solar panels depend on the country’s low industrial power tariffs to keep their own prices down. With electricity costs for dual-high industries set to rise, we may not have seen the end of the inflationary pressures flowing through the global economy from those flooded Shanxi mines.

