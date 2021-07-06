Many children love The Tiger Who Came to Tea, the story of an uninvited carnivore who decides to spend an afternoon with a little girl named Sophie and her mother. Though ostensibly polite, the tiger consumed everything: all the tea, all the food, all the water. Sophie’s family restocked the kitchen, even got special tiger food, but the big cat said ‘goodbye’ with a trumpet and never showed up again. This reminds me of China. The government, keen to have a good party itself, does not care if it crashes those of others. The latest data security probe of its ride-hailing giant Didi cues the behaviour of a large self-absorbed animal that doesn’t take overseas market niceties into account.

Look at the timeline. Didi announced its intention to go public in New York on 10 June and didn’t price its initial public offering until the end of the month. Yet China’s cybersecurity watchdog never said a word to a world awaiting the IPO, even though the regulatory framework used to review Didi came into effect a year ago. Inside China, the message was different. Weeks before the listing, regulators quietly suggested Didi wait and urged it to check its network security. The company went ahead anyhow, facing pressure from its venture capital investors. But instead of ramping up pressure on Didi and making the review public, officials bit their tongues.

The likely reason: On 1 July, the Communist Party was celebrating its 100th anniversary. No bureaucrat was going to cause a drama that could steal the show. But as soon as the birthday party was over, China’s regulatory whips came cracking. On 2 July, two days after Didi raised $4.4 billion via its IPO, the Cyberspace Administration of China blocked its domestic business from adding new users, citing risks related to data security. On 4 July, China went a step further, asking mainland app stores to take down Didi Chuxing’s app too.

Didi isn’t the only US-listed Chinese firm in trouble. On Monday, the cybersecurity watchdog followed up with reviews of two truck-hailing apps operated by Full Truck Alliance, and an online recruiting app owned by Kanzhun. Both went public in New York last month. Meanwhile, China’s antitrust regulator is set to formally block Tencent Holdings’s plan to merge China’s top two video game streaming apps, Huya and Douyu.

One wonders if China is consciously out to hog the media limelight. Either that, or it is oblivious to events in other parts of the world. Last November, just as US presidential elections took place, Beijing brought a last-minute halt to Ant Group’s $35 billion IPO. Beijing has a clear message: China no longer cares whether the US stock market is open to its companies.

A few years ago, Beijing maybe cared a bit. China’s domestic equity market had a spectacular crash in late 2015. In 2018, it entered a deep bear market again, caused by Donald Trump’s trade war. Chinese firms needed to raise capital, and the US had the world’s most vibrant stock markets.

Much has changed since. Last year, China proved itself the only major economy to grow despite the covid epidemic. As such, it overtook the US as the world’s top destination for new foreign direct investment, while the country’s stocks and bonds hit record highs. Beijing is no longer worried about raising capital. If anything, it is worried about too much hot money going in.

From Beijing’s viewpoint, it has made a lot of progress ensuring market fairness and discipline—and doesn’t need to bother about the sentiments of foreigners. For instance, on the mainland, a company’s substantial stakeholders have to disclose how many shares they have pledged for margin loans; and the exchanges regularly ask companies to comment on negative news coverage to assuage any public concerns.

By comparison, Chinese companies listed in the US are not required to disclose share pledges by executives. The US exchanges and investors have no clue what kind of business news is circulating in China about companies enlisted for trading in America. The government’s hesitancy about the Didi IPO, for example, has been floating around in Chinese media for weeks, including in the influential outlet Caixin. Foreigners would get better and proper protection on issues such as corporate governance if they went to China and sifted through listed stocks there.

Chinese companies seem perpetually drawn to New York, even though the US government has tried very hard to deter them from going public. In June, China Inc raised $7.9 billion, the highest monthly figure since Alibaba Group Holding’s IPO in September 2014, data compiled by Bloomberg Opinion shows. US investors need to read the tea leaves on mainland Chinese companies coming stateside to raise money: China has trumpeted goodbye and is off to another party.

Shuli Ren is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist covering Asian markets.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.