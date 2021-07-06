China’s probe of Didi cues the tale of a tiger who came to tea

Many children love The Tiger Who Came to Tea, the story of an uninvited carnivore who decides to spend an afternoon with a little girl named Sophie and her mother. Though ostensibly polite, the tiger consumed everything: all the tea, all the food, all the water. Sophie’s family restocked the kitchen, even got special tiger food, but the big cat said ‘goodbye’ with a trumpet and never showed up again. This reminds me of China. The government, keen to have a good party itself, does not care if it crashes those of others. The latest data security probe of its ride-hailing giant Didi cues the behaviour of a large self-absorbed animal that doesn’t take overseas market niceties into account.