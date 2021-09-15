China’s regulatory frenzy may undo some of its success

Beijing’s moves to tighten regulatory controls over China’s economy display the ruling party’s concern about rising inequality, but also signal that the state must dominate the economy and society. As adaptable and astute as China’s Communist leadership has proved over the past four decades, its economy grew by leaps and bounds because of progressive waves of liberalization, not by tightening screws on the private sector. The risk is always that strongman command-and-control with few checks and balances tends to overreach. An example of that is this week’s flip-flop over Beijing’s grand plan to release more land for property development through three large auctions rather than several during the year. Developers not only bid up prices of land, but created several shell companies for their bids to get around other regulations. The result was a frenzied lottery that drove up prices dramatically rather than cooling them. Beijing has had to reverse policy. Slamming the brakes on property price increases, an admirable and urgent goal, could create a crash.